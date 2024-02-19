Matthew Perry fans slam organisers of the BAFTA Awards for not mentioning the actor in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Fans of the late actor Matthew Perry expressed disappointment and criticism towards the organisers of the BAFTA Awards for their failure to include him in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment during the awards ceremony held on Sunday night. The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, which celebrated the finest achievements in cinema in 2023, took place in London on Sunday evening.

The ‘In Memoriam’ portion of the ceremony was accompanied by a special rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time, performed by Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso. This segment was intended to honour those individuals within the film industry who had passed away in the preceding year.

Following the absence of Perry’s name from the segment, numerous social media users took to platforms such as X to express their discontent with the organisers. Many criticised BAFTA for what they perceived as an oversight, with one individual describing it as “bad form” and sharing a GIF featuring Perry’s iconic Friends character, Chandler Bing, accompanied by the caption, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

One user directly addressed BAFTA, questioning why Matthew Perry was not acknowledged in the memorial segment. Another individual pointed out Perry’s contributions to both television, notably as a star of Friends, and film, emphasizing the significance of including him in the tribute and labelling the omission as a “shocking mistake.”

The absence of Matthew Perry’s name from the ‘In Memoriam’ segment prompted a wave of disappointment and frustration among fans, who felt that his contributions to the entertainment industry, including his work in film, warranted recognition during the ceremony.