DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

More than 130 huts destroyed in massive fire

Feb 19, 2024, 12:58 pm IST

New Delhi: More than 130 huts were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in the Shahbad Diary area of Delhi’s Rohini.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. There is no report of any causality or injuries.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces working hours 

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Further details awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 19, 2024, 12:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button