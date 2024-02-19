More than 130 huts destroyed in massive fire

New Delhi: More than 130 huts were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in the Shahbad Diary area of Delhi’s Rohini.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, a total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. There is no report of any causality or injuries.
The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Further details awaited.
#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9
— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024
