People’s Choice Awards 2024: Greta Gierwig’s Barbie chosen by the people as the best film of the year

The public has made their selections for the top achievers of 2023 across various domains such as film, music, television, and popular culture. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards occurred in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday and were helmed by actor Simu Liu. The event was broadcasted live on NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie” clinched the title of the best film of the year, as chosen by the people, while the esteemed medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” secured the accolade for TV show of the year. “Barbie,” directed by Gerwig, garnered nearly all the top honors in the Movies category. Its triumph at the People’s Choice Awards holds significance, particularly considering its relative absence from the awards season limelight. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera were also recognized for their outstanding performances in “Barbie.”

Other notable victors encompassed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal, and more.

Hollywood luminary Adam Sandler graciously accepted the People’s Icon Award, injecting humor into the proceedings as he playfully quipped about initially mistaking the honor for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title. Swift clinched the Artist of the Year and Social Media Personality Award, while her concert “Eras Tour” nabbed the title for the best concert of the year. Additionally, her partner Travis Kelce emerged triumphant as the Athlete Of The Year.

Lenny Kravitz was bestowed with the Music Icon Award following a performance that spanned his illustrious career.