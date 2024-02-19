Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces working hours

Kuwait City: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) inKuwait has announced the working hours during Ramadan. The authority has announced a reduction in working hours for employees.

The working hours has been reduced to 4 hours. Women will enjoy 2 grace periods of 15 minutes each — one at the beginning and another at the end of the workday. Men, on the other hand, will work for four hours and 15 minutes, with a single grace period of 15 minutes in the morning.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices gain again

The decision follows the completion of the review of employees’ performance evaluations for the year 2023 by the Financial and Administrative Affairs Sector in the Civil Service Commission (CSC).CSC also informed that deserving employees will receive an excellent job performance bonus during Ramadan, which has been factored into the budget for fiscal year 2023/2024.