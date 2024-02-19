Simple dietary strategies for a healthy heart

Green vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and cabbage are loaded with heart-protective nutrients. Packed with antioxidants, fibre, and potassium, these greens help regulate blood pressure and keep those arteries clear for smooth blood flow.

Omega-3: Fish, flaxseeds, and chia seeds rich in omega-3 fatty acids.These foods can help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease.

Berry : Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are full of antioxidants known as flavonoids, which have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

Whole Grain: Foods like brown rice, quinoa, and oats are not only satisfying but also rich in fiber, which helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

Nuts : Walnuts, almonds, and pistachios are rich in monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber. These nutrients can help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health.