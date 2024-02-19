Sixty-four bloodied bodies found along a stretch of road in Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands

Sixty-four mutilated corpses were discovered along a section of road in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea, according to police reports on Monday, marking a horrifying escalation in the enduring violence between local rival tribes.

The individuals were believed to be members of tribal factions who were ambushed by a competing group during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident unfolded near the town of Wabag, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the capital city, Port Moresby.

This rugged and lawless region has long been plagued by retaliatory mass killings between warring factions, including the Sikin, Ambulin, Kaekin, and other tribal groups.

Gruesome images captured by police at the scene depicted bloodied bodies strewn along the roadside and stacked on the bed of a flatbed truck. Some victims had their limbs severed and were left unclothed alongside the road, with beer bottles or cans placed atop their chests.

According to police statements on Monday, ongoing gun battles were reported in nearby valleys, and efforts to recover bodies from the surrounding bushland were still underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Samson Kua noted that they believed additional bodies remained undiscovered in the wilderness.

Intertribal conflicts in Papua New Guinea’s highlands have persisted for centuries, but the introduction of mercenaries and modern firearms has intensified the violence and perpetuated the cycle of bloodshed.

Kua disclosed that the assailants utilized a variety of weaponry, including SLR, AK-47, M4, AR15, and M16 rifles, along with pump-action shotguns and makeshift firearms.