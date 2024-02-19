Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty trade flat

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Monday. The equity indices are now trading flat. The BSE Sensex fell 28.57 points to 72,398.07, while the NSE Nifty gained 5.60 points to 22,046.30.

Across sectors, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas were under pressure, down 0.36% and 0.61%, respectively. The Nifty Small Cap 100 index and the Nifty Midcap 100 index are both showing gains of over 0.60% and 0.70%, respectively. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s and NTPC were the biggest gainers. 7 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Wipro, and SBI Life Insurance Company, all reached new 52-week highs. Top losers were Wipro, TCS,L&T, IndusInd, Axis Bank.

Meanwhile, the combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 71,414.03 crore last week. The BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent last week. Top losers were Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. Top gainers were , State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. They collectively added Rs 62,038.86 crore.