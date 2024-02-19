These signs tell you that you and your partner are sexually compatible

Sexual compatibility refers to two partners having shared or similar sexual needs, including sexual preferences, turn-ons, and desired frequency. Sexual incompatibility in marriage refers to differences in sexual needs, preferences, and desires. Sexual incompatibility occurs when there is a disconnect between what one person wants and what their partner wants sexually. Being sexually compatible with each other is important in a healthy relationship.

These signs t tell you that you and your partner are sexually compatible:

Sex means the same thing for both of you:

If you and your partner agree on what sex is in the relationship that means you are sexually compatible. For this, you need to understand more of yourself, spend time in self-exploration to know your likes and dislikes, and have that safe space with your partner where to can talk about your feelings.

Being aligned on what happens during and after having sex:

Couples who talk about their likes and expectations when it comes to sex have greater sexual compatibility. It’s also important to know how each of the two partners wishes to experience an orgasm. It’s important to talk these things out so that the other person knows what you like and what you want after having sex.

Talking about negative sexual experiences:

Being able to share your negative experiences also makes you sexually compatible. Not only is it important to talk about your preferences but also being able to be vulnerable with each other and speak about your negative feelings that are paired with sex.