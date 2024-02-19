Zendaya becomes the showstopper at the recently held Dune: Part Two premiere in London

Zendaya stole the spotlight at the recent premiere of Dune: Part Two in London. Renowned for her distinctive fashion sense, the actress made a striking statement by donning a chrome bodysuit sourced from a 1995 Mugler Couture collection.

Zendaya appeared as if she had stepped out of a futuristic realm. The avant-garde ensemble she chose perfectly complemented the occasion. The Mugler outfit donned by Zendaya featured gleaming sleeves, gloves, and pants layered over transparent plastic, creating a mesmerizing visual effect. To complete the look, she adorned herself with an opulent diamond necklace.

The attire selected by Zendaya hailed from the original Fall/Winter show, which Vogue characterized as remarkable not only for its fashion display but also for its inclusion of a performance by James Brown and appearances by iconic figures like Tippi Hedren, Patty Hearst, and Veruschka. The collection itself was noted for its bold use of fetishistic latex, creating a provocative yet captivating aesthetic. Vogue described it as a “frightening and tantalizing image for the dawn of the Internet age,” underscoring its significance in the fashion landscape of the 1990s.

Zendaya’s choice to wear a piece from this iconic collection not only showcased her fashion-forward sensibility but also paid homage to Mugler’s enduring influence on the fashion industry. By effortlessly pulling off this avant-garde look, Zendaya once again demonstrated her ability to captivate and inspire with her unparalleled style.