‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59

Renowned TV and film actor Rituraj Singh, aged 59, passed away in Mumbai last night, as confirmed by a close friend, Amit Behl. Singh had been battling pancreatic disease and was recently hospitalized, succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Tributes poured in from the entertainment industry, with actor Arshad Warsi expressing his sorrow on social media, remembering Singh as a friend and a talented actor. Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also mourned Singh’s demise, highlighting the everlasting nature of artists. Singh had a prolific career, appearing in various TV shows such as ‘Hitler Didi,’ ‘Shapath,’ ‘Aahat,’ ‘Adaalat,’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’ along with notable roles in films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania,’ ‘Satyameva Jayate 2,’ and ‘Yaariyan 2.’ Additionally, he made appearances in web series like ‘Indian Police Force,’ ‘Made in Heaven,’ and ‘Bandish Bandits.’