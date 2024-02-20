Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh wins gold medal

Tehran: Gulveer Singh won gold medal in men’s 3000m race in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held in Tehran, Iran. This is the fourth gold medal for India in the event.

Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non Olympic athletics event. Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively.

Also Read: Anush Agarwalla secures Paris Olympics quota in Equestrian for India

Earlier, Ankita won a silver medal in women’s 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22. Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. India ended the championships with four gold and one silver.

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, running since 2004, is a biennial competition organised by the Asian Athletics Association. The 2024 edition is the 11th edition. A total of 15 Indian athletes – 8 women and 7 men – are competing at the event.

India have previously topped the medal tally at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships once, in the 2008 edition held in Doha. India’s 25-member contingent at the last edition in Astana returned with 8 medals – 1 gold, 6 silvers and 1 bronze.