Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,800, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5735, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram and Rs 25 per 1 gram.

In other parts of the country, price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.64002 per 10gram, showing a rise of Rs.592. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs.5862.6 per gram, up by Rs.542. The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.15%, and over the last month, it has seen an increase of 1.98%. The price of silver was Rs.75900.0 per kg, experiencing a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading at Rs.61997 per 10 gram, showing a decrease of 0.011%. The silver futures were trading at Rs.73890.0 per kg, down by 0.096%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,015.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,026.90 per ounce. Price of spot platinum fell 0.4% at $894.96 per ounce, palladium was down 0.7% at $946.90, while silver also was down 0.3% at $22.94 per ounce.