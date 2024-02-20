Creamy Dry Fruits Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts)

2. 2 cups milk

3. 4-5 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

4. 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

5. 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands (optional)

6. Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

1. Soaking the Dry Fruits:

– Start by soaking the mixed dry fruits in water for about 4-5 hours or overnight. This will soften them and make them easier to blend.

2. Blending the Shake:

– After soaking, drain the water from the dry fruits and transfer them to a blender.

– Add 1 cup of milk to the blender along with the soaked dry fruits.

– Blend everything until you get a smooth paste-like consistency.

3. Preparing the Shake:

– Transfer the blended dry fruit mixture to a mixing bowl.

– Add the remaining 1 cup of milk to the bowl.

– Next, add sugar according to your taste preferences.

– Add cardamom powder for flavor and saffron strands for additional aroma (if using).

4. Mixing and Serving:

– Mix all the ingredients well until the sugar is dissolved and everything is combined.

– Pour the creamy dry fruits shake into serving glasses.

– Optionally, you can add a few ice cubes to each glass to make it more refreshing.

5. Garnishing (Optional):

– Garnish the shake with some chopped dry fruits on top for added texture and presentation.

6. Serving:

– Serve the creamy dry fruits shake chilled and enjoy its rich and nutty flavors!

This creamy dry fruits shake is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a perfect beverage for any time of the day.