Creamy Dry Fruits Shake Recipe

Ingredients:
1. 1 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts)
2. 2 cups milk
3. 4-5 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)
4. 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
5. 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands (optional)
6. Ice cubes (optional)
Instructions:
1. Soaking the Dry Fruits:
– Start by soaking the mixed dry fruits in water for about 4-5 hours or overnight. This will soften them and make them easier to blend.
2. Blending the Shake:
– After soaking, drain the water from the dry fruits and transfer them to a blender.
– Add 1 cup of milk to the blender along with the soaked dry fruits.
– Blend everything until you get a smooth paste-like consistency.
3. Preparing the Shake:
– Transfer the blended dry fruit mixture to a mixing bowl.
– Add the remaining 1 cup of milk to the bowl.
– Next, add sugar according to your taste preferences.
– Add cardamom powder for flavor and saffron strands for additional aroma (if using).
4. Mixing and Serving:
– Mix all the ingredients well until the sugar is dissolved and everything is combined.
– Pour the creamy dry fruits shake into serving glasses.
– Optionally, you can add a few ice cubes to each glass to make it more refreshing.
5. Garnishing (Optional):
– Garnish the shake with some chopped dry fruits on top for added texture and presentation.
6. Serving:
– Serve the creamy dry fruits shake chilled and enjoy its rich and nutty flavors!
This creamy dry fruits shake is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it a perfect beverage for any time of the day.
