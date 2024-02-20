Crispy Cabbage Pakodas for tea time

Cabbage Pakoda Recipe:

Ingredients:

1. Cabbage

2. Besan (Gram flour)

3. Rice flour

4. Red chili powder

5. Turmeric powder

6. Asafoetida (Hing)

7. Carom seeds (Ajwain)

8. Salt

9. Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Shred the cabbage finely and place it in a bowl.

2. Add besan, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, asafoetida, carom seeds, and salt to taste.

3. Mix all the ingredients well to form a thick batter.

4. Heat oil in a frying pan.

5. Take small portions of the batter and drop them carefully into the hot oil.

6. Fry the pakodas until they turn golden brown and crispy.

7. Remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

8. Serve hot with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Enjoy your delicious cabbage pakodas!