Delicious Beef Peralan Recipe: Flavorful South Indian Dish

Here is a recipe for Beef Peralan:

Ingredients:

1. 500 grams beef, cut into bite-sized pieces

2. 2 onions, thinly sliced

3. 2 tomatoes, chopped

4. 3 green chilies, slit

5. 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

6. 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

7. 2 teaspoons chili powder

8. 1 teaspoon coriander powder

9. 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

10. Salt to taste

11. Curry leaves

12. Coconut oil for cooking

13. Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Saute until they turn golden brown.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Saute for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.

3. Now, add turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

5. Add the beef pieces to the pan and mix well with the masala.

6. Add enough water to cover the beef pieces. Cover and cook until the beef is tender and cooked through.

7. Once the beef is cooked, remove the lid and cook until the gravy thickens.

8. Add garam masala and curry leaves. Mix well and cook for another couple of minutes.

9. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Enjoy your delicious Beef Peralan!