Dubai authority announces temporary closure of Mall of the Emirates metro entrance

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced temporary closure of Mall of the Emirates metro entrance. RTA informed that Mall of the Emirates metro entrance would be temporarily unavailable on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 8.30am onwards

‘Kindly note that during the drill time no one is allowed to enter the mall, noting that the exit to the bus station will be operating normally during this time. The closure is due to a mall-wide evacuation exercise being conducted by the Civil Defence on the day. Exit and entry to the metro from the mall entrance will be unavailable from the time mentioned “until further notice,’ said RTA in a notice.