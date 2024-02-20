Government bans mobile phones in schools: Details

London: The British government banned mobile phones across all schools in England.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this.

‘Almost one-third of secondary school pupils said their lessons were disrupted by phones. We know they (mobile phones) are a distraction in the classroom and cause bullying in schools. Many schools have already banned them, which has led to a safer and better learning environment for their students. Now, we’re publishing new guidance so other schools have the support they need to do the same. We’re making sure our children receive the education they deserve,’ said on the X platform with a video message.

As per new guidelines, headteachers will be monitoring the use of mobile phones throughout the school day including at break times. The

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edge higher against US dollar

As per data released by the UK media watchdog Office of Communications (OFCOM), by the age of twelve, 97% of children have a mobile phone in England. The Department for Education (DfE) said that using mobile phones in schools can lead to online bullying, distraction, and classroom disruption which, in turn, can lead to lost learning time.

Sunak government said its move will bring England in line with steps taken by other European countries who have restricted mobile phone use including France, Italy and Portugal.