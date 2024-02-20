Gulf country allows foreign cruise ships and yachts in its waters for 6 months

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to allow foreign cruise ships and yachts in its waters for 6 months. Authorities in the country announced guidelines that allows the temporary entry of foreign tourist marine vessels into its waters for a maximum period of six months. The guidelines was prepared by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, in partnership with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA).

According to new guidelines, motorized cruise ships will be allowed entry to Saudi Arabia on a temporary basis. These include cruise ships, yachts, mega yachts, pleasure boats and vessels, diving boats and vessels, marine tank vessels, recreational submarines, and personal marine vessels. These vessels will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for a period of six months (180 days) with the possibility of extending it for a similar period.

Also Read: These foods will improve dental health

The temporary entry will also include sailing ships classified as catamaran, which is a watercraft with two parallel hulls of equal size, trimaran, which is a multihull boat that comprises a main hull and two smaller outrigger hulls, as well as keel boat and sloop.

The SRSA confirmed that the target group is tourists transiting within the geographical area specified by the competent authority within the period of residence or visa granted to them, and maritime vessels that fly a foreign flag for any person.