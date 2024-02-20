Highway blocked for second day as landslides hit several places

For the second consecutive day, the critical Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained impassable due to landslides at multiple locations in Ramban district, according to officials from the traffic department. Inclement weather conditions have hindered efforts to clear the road between Ramban and Banihal, prompting authorities to advise against travel until further notice. Landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones have blocked sections of the highway at various points, including Dalwas, Peerha, Mehad-Cafeteria, and several others, with rain continuing to impede clearance operations for the third consecutive day.

Traffic on the 270-kilometer highway was halted on Monday morning due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in several areas, including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, and Chamalwas. Banihal, situated along the highway, received substantial rainfall, while other areas like Bhaderwah and Batote also experienced significant precipitation. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded moderate rainfall, while Jammu city received lighter showers. The meteorological department has forecast widespread rain in most areas, except on February 23, with isolated showers expected until February 25.