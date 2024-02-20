India and EU to discuss online disinformation

Over 35 experts from the European Union and India are set to convene in New Delhi to discuss the security and policy dimensions of online disinformation and information manipulation. This gathering, known as the EU-India track 1.5 event titled ‘Combatting disinformation online: EU and Indian perspectives,’ will coincide with the Raisina Dialogue. The event aims to facilitate peer-to-peer discussions to analyze trends in online disinformation usage and foster collaboration between EU and Indian governmental and non-governmental entities to combat disinformation effectively.

Representatives from various EU institutions, including the European External Action Service and national entities like the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the French Embassy in Delhi, and the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will participate in the discussions. From the Indian side, officials from agencies such as India’s National Cyber Coordination Centre and the National Security Council Secretariat of India will also contribute to the dialogue. The experts will explore foreign policy responses to disinformation, share insights into the EU’s and India’s efforts to counter malicious actors, and exchange best practices in combating disinformation.

Seppo Nurmi, deputy head of the EU delegation to India, emphasized the importance of trusted mutual cooperation in addressing cyber challenges. He highlighted the interconnectedness of Europe and Asia in cyberspace and underscored the need for resilient and trustworthy digital services to navigate the complexities of the cyber environment. Nurmi emphasized the significance of combating such challenges through collaborative efforts and trusted partnerships between nations.