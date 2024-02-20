India launch date of Xiaomi 14 announced: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 India launch date has been officially confirmed. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the launch date via a post on X. Xiaomi India confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 will launch in India on March 7.

The Xiaomi 14 series is also scheduled to launch globally on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Xiaomi originally unveiled the handsets in China last year in October. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also confirmed to launch in China on February 22.

Also Read: Government bans mobile phones in schools: Details

As per the teaser shared by Xiaomi, it appears that India may only get the vanilla Xiaomi 14. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Pro may not launch in India.

The Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and gets a 6.36-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens. There’s also a 50-megapixel telephoto cameras and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The handset also boasts an IP68 rating. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.