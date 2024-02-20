Indian equity investors become richer by Rs 2.20 lakh crore

Mumbai: Indian equity investors became richer by Rs 2.20 lakh crore on Monday. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of Rs 3.91 lakh crore on yesterday.

Indian equity markers settled higher for fifth day in a row on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 281.52 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty ended at its all-time high of 22,122.25 points, up 81.55 points or 0.37 per cent from the previous close.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies went up Rs 2,19,581.56 crore to reach its all-time high of Rs 3,91,69,087.01 crore.

‘BSE market cap touching a record high of around USD 4.7 trillion reflects the strength of the ongoing bull run and the momentum in the market. The fact that the crucial Buffet Ratio (market cap to GDP) is signalling very high valuation at above 120 per cent is a matter of concern. But this is unlikely to halt the bull run in the near-term since flows into the market from domestic individual investors and DIIs continue to be strong,’ said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The top gainers were Bajaj Finserve, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Nestle were the lead gainers. Top losers were L&T Wipro, IndusInd Bank and TCS and Tata Motors.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap rose by 0.29 per cent while BSE SmallCap gained 0.77 per cent. The BSE largecap was up 0.35 per cent. Among sectoral indices, BSE Telecom rose by 1.52 per cent, BSE Utilities by 1.29 per cent, BSE Consumer Durables by 1.76 per cent, BSE Services by 1.22 per cent, and FMCG by 0.84 per cent.

Among losers, BSE Metal dropped 0.87 per cent, Realty by 0.63 per cent, Capital Goods by 0.62 per cent, and IT by 0.26 per cent.