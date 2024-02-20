Kawasaki launches 2024 Z650RS in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler brand, Kawasaki has launched its 2024 Z650RS in India. The company has launched the motorcycle at the starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers either can reserve the bike from authorized dealerships or online via the official website.

The bike has a round-shaped headlight setup, LED tail light, chrome finished exhaust, and a single sitting arrangement . The Kawasaki Z650RS gets semi-analog and digital clusters, providing bike-related information such as RPM, speed, gear positioning, mileage, and whatnot. It runs on stylish 17-inch golden alloy wheels and has 2-mode traction control system.

Also Read: This European country offers 3000 visas to Indians: Details

Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks at the front, a mono-shock at rear. Itt gets rear disc brakes at both ends, and has the dual-channel ABS for smooth stopping.

The bike is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin. It generates a max output of 67bhp and 64Nm of peak torque and has been paired with a six-speed gearbox.