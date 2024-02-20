Know why maintaining sexual hygiene is important and how can practice it

Maintaining sexual hygiene is very important. Sexual hygiene is the practice of cleaning before, during, and after sex. As per experts, sexual hygiene is about protecting your and your partner’s physical and mental health. Sexual hygiene is about what you can do to minimise risk while maximising pleasure.

Engaging in unprotected sex or having poor sexual hygiene can lead to the spread of sexually-transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV. Practicing sexual hygiene also reduces your chances of contracting STDs.

Simple ways to maintain sexual hygiene:

On the day of having sex: Clean and sanitise any sex toys that you plan on using. Trim and scrub your fingernails with a clean nailbrush and hot, soapy water.

When the moment comes: Wash your hands with soap and water. Follow it up with a quick wipe with a warm and wet cloth. Check your body for any open wounds, soars, or bleeding gums as diseases can be transmitted from the mouth to the genitals (and vice versa). Wash your genital area with warm water to remove any build-up or discharge.

During the act: This is done by using condoms, changing them, or cleaning your finger, toy, or penis before shifting from anal to vaginal or oral penetration. If you’re having period sex, contain the menstrual blood with a towel or menstrual cup.

After-sex care: It’s important to pee after having sex to flush out any bacteria. It is advisable to get regular STI testing, especially if you are sexually active with multiple partners. Furthermore, maintaining good oral hygiene is also important for sexual health.