Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Another earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir today. This is the second earthquake felt in the Union Territory in two days.

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kishtwar region on today at 6.36 am. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 5km.

Earlier on yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck parts of northwestern Kashmir. The epicenter of the quake was 148 km northwest of Kargil. The depth of the tremor was recorded at 10 km below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.