NASA seeks applicants to live in a Mars simulator for a year

NASA is currently soliciting candidates for a unique opportunity: a simulation of life on Mars, set to take place in the spring of 2025. This one-year simulation forms part of the Mars surface mission under NASA’s CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) program. It marks the second installment of three planned ground-based missions.

During this simulation, four volunteers will reside and operate within a specially designed habitat known as Mars Dune Alpha, situated at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The 1,700-square-foot habitat, constructed using 3D printing technology, aims to replicate the formidable challenges of a genuine Mars mission. These challenges include but are not limited to: limited resources, equipment malfunctions, communication delays, and various environmental stressors.

Within the confines of Mars Dune Alpha, volunteers will have access to essential amenities such as living quarters, workspaces, a medical station, lounge areas, and a galley equipped with food growing stations. Their responsibilities will encompass a wide range of tasks designed to mimic the demands of space exploration. These tasks include conducting simulated spacewalks, collaborating with robotic assistants, maintaining the habitat, engaging in regular exercise routines, and cultivating crops for sustenance.

Throughout the simulation, volunteers will confront a myriad of challenges mirroring those encountered in actual space missions. These challenges encompass resource scarcity, potential equipment failures, and the need to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. The simulation aims to provide valuable insights into the psychological and physiological effects of extended space travel, preparing astronauts for the rigors of future missions to Mars and beyond.