Netflix drama documentary comes under fire for depicting Alexander the Great as gay

A Netflix drama documentary titled “Alexander: The Making of a God” has faced criticism, particularly from Greece’s Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, who denounced it as “extremely poor-quality fiction” laden with historical inaccuracies. The controversy centers on the portrayal of a romantic relationship between Alexander the Great and his close companion Hephaestion.

Mendoni’s remarks come amid a heated debate surrounding the show’s representation of Alexander’s personal life, with local media outlets and film enthusiasts in Greece condemning it as a distortion of historical truth. Many attribute the start of this narrative to Oliver Stone’s 2004 film “Alexander,” which ignited what they view as a propagandistic portrayal of Alexander’s sexuality.

The documentary’s portrayal of Alexander and Hephaestion’s relationship has sparked particular concern. Mendoni emphasized that historical sources do not support the depiction of their bond as extending beyond friendship, as defined by Aristotle. She noted the complexity of love in ancient times, cautioning against interpreting ancient practices and figures through modern norms and assumptions.

In addressing the broader implications of the documentary’s narrative, Mendoni underscored Alexander the Great’s enduring historical legacy, asserting that it does not require protection or intervention from modern interpretations. She emphasized the importance of preserving historical accuracy and cautioned against misrepresenting Alexander’s character and moral standing.

The controversy surrounding “Alexander: The Making of a God” has extended beyond public discourse, prompting discussions in the Greek parliament. Mendoni criticized the documentary for its alleged historical inaccuracies and the director’s perceived negligence in crafting the narrative.

Overall, the documentary’s portrayal of Alexander the Great’s personal life and relationships has sparked significant controversy, drawing scrutiny from cultural figures, media outlets, and government officials in Greece. Mendoni’s remarks reflect broader concerns about historical authenticity and the responsibility of filmmakers to accurately depict historical figures and events.