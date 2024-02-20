New Vice Chief of the Army, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes Charge

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Monday, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar. Upon assuming the appointment, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi paid respects at the National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns. Prior to his new role, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command. With a career spanning 39 years, he has commanded units in both Northern and Western Theatres, demonstrating expertise in challenging operational environments across the country.

During his tenure as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi will be the most senior officer until General Manoj Pande’s retirement on May 31. He brings extensive command experience, having led operations in regions such as Kashmir Valley, Rajasthan, and the North East, where he served as Sector Commander and Inspector General Assam Rifles. His leadership also extended to the Rising Star Corps and later to the prestigious Northern Army, where he oversaw strategic planning, operational execution, and counter-terrorism operations along the northern and western borders.

Aside from command roles, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi held significant staff appointments, including Director General Infantry and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System & Coordination). He prioritized modernization initiatives and technological advancements within the Army, fostering automation and the adoption of emerging technologies like Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. His comprehensive expertise spans instructional roles, overseas assignments, and academic achievements, positioning him to lead the Army’s strategic priorities and operational readiness as Vice Chief.