OnePlus Watch 2 launch date announced: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch on February 26. The new smartwatch will succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was unveiled in India in April 2021.

OnePlus has released an official teaser of the device on X. As per the teaser, the Smartwatch has circular dial with two buttons on the right side – one likely the home button while the other one looks like a rotating crown, which may also be functional.

The teaser was also shared by the company in a OnePlus Community post, where they asked people to guess what the product is and noted that only ‘wrong answers’ are acceptable and the ‘best wrong answer wins the right prize.’ Open to all users from India, North America and Europe, this contest will close on February 26, at 5pm IST.

As per reports, the smartwatch will launch during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 that is being held in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29.The OnePlus Watch 2 has earlier been tipped to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, and is expected to ship with WearOS 3 or WearOS 4. It has also been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website suggesting an imminent India launch.