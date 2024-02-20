PM declares India as global leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his divine mandate to lead India into a glorious future while laying the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Drawing parallels between his responsibility to build the nation and the construction of the temple, Modi emphasized India’s newfound leadership role on the global stage.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Modi showcased India’s advancements in technology alongside its rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He touted the country’s economic prowess, technological achievements such as reaching the south pole of the Moon, and infrastructure developments like the Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains.

Modi credited recent milestones like the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and the revitalization of pilgrimage sites as signs of a transformative era. Drawing inspiration from historical resilience, he hailed India’s ability to withstand invasions and emerge stronger. In a lighter moment, he humorously compared modern-day scrutiny to ancient times, invoking the story of Shabri and Vidur offering symbolic gifts to deities.