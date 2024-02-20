PM unveils Rs 32,000 crore development projects in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an array of development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, encompassing education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, collectively valued at over Rs 32,000 crore. Among the significant projects are the inauguration of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), central universities, and railway infrastructure enhancements, including the commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan railway line and the electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section.

Additionally, Modi distributed appointment letters to approximately 1,500 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering interaction with beneficiaries as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu’ initiative. Rail projects unveiled by the Prime Minister, like the introduction of the first electric train in the Valley and various infrastructure enhancements, are poised to bolster connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability, and stimulate regional economic growth.

Moreover, Modi laid the foundation stones for numerous projects nationwide, including permanent campuses for educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, IIITDM, and Indian Institute of Skills. He also inaugurated healthcare facilities like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur, Jammu, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services. Additionally, the launch of road projects and the development of essential infrastructure, such as airport terminals and petroleum depots, further underscores the government’s dedication to bolstering connectivity and facilitating economic development across regions.