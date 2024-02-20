Protesters display Black Flags to Ministers’ Convoy in Wayanad

Youth Congress activists in Wayanad staged a demonstration on Tuesday by waving black flags at a ministerial delegation led by K Rajan, A K Saseendran, and M B Rajesh. The ministers had arrived in Sulthan Bathery for a high-level meeting addressing frequent human-animal conflicts in the area. The protest was triggered by perceived delays in the ministers’ arrival, amid recent fatalities from wildlife attacks in the district.

Police intervened to disperse the demonstrators and escort them away from the ministers’ convoy at Chungam in Bathery. The state government faced criticism for its perceived lack of response, as no ministers had visited the protest-affected areas in Wayanad following the recent deaths. In response, the Congress-led UDF announced a day-and-night protest outside the district collectorate complex, demanding permanent solutions to the escalating human-animal conflicts.

The ministers, along with various stakeholders including local councillors and officials, participated in an all-party meeting convened in Sulthan Bathery. The meeting aimed to address the pressing issues of man-animal conflicts in Wayanad. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited the families of those killed in animal attacks. The district also witnessed violent protests during a recent hartal called by political parties demanding action against the wild elephant menace in the region.