Rahul Gandhi Appears in 2018 Defamation Case at Sultanpur Court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an appearance at a special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday to address a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018. Mishra accused Gandhi of making derogatory remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018, amid the Karnataka elections. Gandhi’s statement referenced Shah’s involvement in a murder case, which Mishra deemed unjustifiable.

The defamation case stems from Gandhi’s comment alleging that the BJP, while advocating for honest politics, had a party president accused in a murder case, referring to Shah’s past legal entanglements. Despite a previous discharge by a special CBI court in Mumbai in a 2005 fake encounter case, Mishra maintains that Gandhi’s remark was baseless and offensive. Gandhi’s absence from the last hearing on January 18 due to his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was noted, with Mishra expressing dissatisfaction over Gandhi’s repeated non-attendance at summonses.