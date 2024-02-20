Rahul Gandhi’s UP Yatra draws massive crowds

Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, arrived in his former stronghold of Amethi on Monday, attracting large crowds. He criticized the BJP government for what he termed as exclusionary practices, citing the alleged snubbing of Dalits, backward classes, and the President from the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, calling it an insult to them.

At a gathering in Rampur Khas Assembly seat, Rahul accused the BJP of favoring industrialists and celebrities over the majority of the country’s population, emphasizing their neglect of farmers’ demands for MSP. He also highlighted Congress’s commitment to ensuring a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for farmers, condemning the government’s actions in barricading and obstructing farmer protests.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Smriti Irani, present in Amethi on the same day, responded to Rahul’s remarks by challenging him to contest from Amethi if he believed in his electoral prospects. Irani criticized Rahul’s leadership, alleging his neglect of Amethi’s development during his tenure. She further suggested that the Gandhi family’s decision to distance themselves from Raebareli ahead of the 2024 elections was influenced by the changing sentiments of Amethi’s electorate.