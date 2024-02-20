Rahul granted bail in 2018 defamation case

In a special court session held on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, was granted bail in a defamation lawsuit initiated by a BJP member over comments made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018. Gandhi, who missed the previous court hearing due to his involvement in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, appeared in court and was released on bail after submitting bail bonds, as confirmed by his attorney, Kashi Prasad Shukla.

The case, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, was in response to Gandhi’s alleged remarks about Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018, amidst the Karnataka elections. Mishra contested that Gandhi’s statement, accusing the BJP of advocating honest politics while having a president facing murder charges, was unjustifiable. Gandhi had previously missed several summons related to the case, according to Mishra’s statement to the press on Tuesday.