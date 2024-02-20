Report: ISRO’s next Mars mission to deploy rover and drone on red planet

Multiple media reports suggest that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is devising plans to dispatch a rotocopter to Mars, in conjunction with a lander. This ambitious endeavor is positioned as a sequel to ISRO’s Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which concluded in 2022.

Under ISRO’s proposed scheme, the mission will entail a lander descending onto the Martian surface, subsequently releasing both a rover and a drone, mirroring the concept of NASA’s Ingenuity quadcopter. Notably, NASA’s quadcopter recently concluded a groundbreaking three-year mission, comprising 72 flights.

ISRO’s drone initiative is purportedly still in the conceptualization phase. The envisaged drone is anticipated to soar up to 100 meters within the sparse Martian atmosphere. Functionally, the drone will conduct aerial surveys of the Martian terrain, utilizing a suite of pertinent payloads, sensors, and apparatus. Among its cargo will be the Martian Boundary Layer Explorer (Marble).