Samsung to launch Galaxy F15 5G in India soon: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in India in March 2023.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available in India via Flipkart and will be priced below Rs. 15,000. As per him, the handset will be offered in black, purple, and sea green colours. The leak adds that the model may offer users four generations of Android updates, claimed to be the first phone in the segment to do so. The tipster added that the handset will likely be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz sAMOLED display, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including ultrawide and macro shooters, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

The phone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database and the Geekbench website hinting at its imminent India launch. The support page of the handset has also gone live on the Samsung India site.