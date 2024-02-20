Spain winery looses around 60,000 liters of expensive red wine after break in

A winery situated in Spain suffered a substantial loss of approximately 60,000 liters of high-value red wine, estimated at around 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million), after an unidentified individual broke into the premises and tampered with the vats over the weekend, as per the winery’s announcement on Tuesday.

According to security camera footage released by the renowned Cepa 21 winery located in the Ribera del Duero region of central Spain, a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt was observed moving from one massive vat to another and activating the taps, resulting in the wine spilling onto the floor.

The incident, which occurred around 3:30 am on Sunday, resulted in the loss of a substantial quantity of wine, estimated to be sufficient to fill approximately 80,000 bottles, as indicated by the winery.

Jose Moro, the head of the establishment, conveyed to a Spanish public television station that since no items were taken during the break-in, it is evident that the intruder’s sole intention was to inflict harm on the company.

Moro further emphasized that the act appeared to be deliberate and malicious, carried out by an individual lacking rationality, sound judgment, and motivated by animosity. He suggested that the perpetrator must have possessed some level of familiarity with the winery’s operations, given the precision required to open the vats.

According to Moro, all indications point to the intruder having prior knowledge of the winery’s layout and operational procedures, indicating a premeditated act.

The local authorities have received a formal complaint from the winery, prompting them to initiate an investigation into the matter, as confirmed by them to AFP.