Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on February 20. The NSE Nifty surpassed 22,200 for the first time. This is for sixth day in a row that Indian benchmark indices are ending higher.

BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 73,057.40. NSE Nifty ended day’s trade with 74.70 points, or 0.34 per cent higher at 22,196.95. About 1661 shares advanced, 1667 shares declined, and 65 shares remained unchanged.

Biggest gainers included Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and TCS.

On the sectoral front, Bank, media, power and realty up 0.8-2 percent each, while auto, IT, metal down nearly a percent each.BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.