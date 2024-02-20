Varun Dhawan reveals Natasha’s pregnancy

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dhawan, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the joyful news, posting a picture with Natasha, 35, where she proudly displays her baby bump. In the caption, Dhawan expressed their excitement, writing, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.” The couple, who tied the knot in January 2021 after a long courtship, received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their industry peers, including Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming projects. He will be seen in the action drama “Baby John,” slated to hit theaters on May 31. Additionally, he is eagerly awaiting the premiere of his OTT series “Citadel India,” where he stars alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As the couple embarks on this new journey together, fans and well-wishers from the entertainment industry have extended their blessings and best wishes for their growing family.