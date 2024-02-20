Video of Madonna falling off of a chair at Climate Pledge Arena is going viral on social media

A video of Madonna’s recent performance at Climate Pledge Arena has gained significant traction on social media. The clip captures the iconic singer experiencing a mishap as she falls off a chair during her rendition of “Open Your Heart.” However, Madonna’s swift recovery and poise in continuing the show have garnered admiration from fans.

The incident occurred while the 65-year-old Queen of Pop was seated on a chair, and a dancer attempted to move it across the stage. Unfortunately, the dancer lost control, leading to both of them falling backward.

Despite the unexpected fall, Madonna appeared unruffled, as depicted in the now-viral video where she reportedly chuckled following the incident. Many observers lauded her composed reaction and commended her for handling the situation with grace.

One user remarked, “She didn’t fall out of her chair. The high heeler pulling the chair caused her to topple off. The fact that she stood herself back up without help tells me she’s got some muscles for her age.”

Another user commented, “She played that off pretty well tbh.” Similarly, another user praised Madonna’s response, stating, “I love how she played it off—just rolled over and kept singing.”

Overall, Madonna’s ability to quickly recover from the mishap and seamlessly continue her performance has earned admiration from fans, highlighting her professionalism and resilience on stage.