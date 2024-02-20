Vijay’s TVK Party aims to enroll 20 million members

Actor Vijay’s newly established Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has set an ambitious target to recruit two crore members as part of its party expansion plan. Emphasizing active involvement, Vijay has urged women and first-time voters to participate in the party’s activities. Additionally, TVK intends to launch a dedicated mobile app to facilitate the membership drive.

During a consultation meeting at Vijay’s residence in Panaiyur, near Chennai, party officials discussed strategies for grassroots strengthening and membership recruitment. TVK’s general secretary N. Anand outlined Vijay’s directive to conduct membership camps at district and assembly levels across Tamil Nadu. An exclusive women-led wing will also be announced soon to spearhead the membership initiative.

Furthermore, TVK aims to utilize a state-of-the-art mobile app to streamline the membership drive process. Party officials, along with the membership wing, will engage in recruitment efforts at various administrative levels, from districts to village units. Despite the formidable presence of established parties like the AIADMK and DMK, which boast strong infrastructure and significant voter shares, TVK remains determined to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.