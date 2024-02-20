WhatsApp to launch helpline in India to avoid misinformation

Mumbai: Leading social media messaging platform owned by Meta, WhatsApp will launch helpline in India. This new safety feature will help users in India avoid misinformation, especially those generated by artificial intelligence (AI), and deepfakes. Meta and the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) announced this. WhatsApp users will be able to report all such instances through the helpline.

Earlier 20 leading tech firms, including Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, pledged to work together to detect and counter harmful AI content ahead of global elections in 2024. Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) is a cross-industry collaborative organisation focused on eliminating misinformation, partnered with Meta to work on this new safety feature.

Also Read: India launch date of Xiaomi 14 announced: Details

WhatsApp Helpline will be a chatbot where any user can easily reach out and report a message that is spreading misinformation or is a deepfake. Deepfakes are AI-generated content, mainly in image or video format, that either impersonates another person or manipulates objects and facts to mislead the viewers.

The MCA will set up a central ‘deepfake analysis unit’ that will work closely with its fact-checking member organisations and will assess and verify each reported message. If the reported content is found to be misinformation or AI-generated deepfake, it will be debunked, and the messages might be deleted. The chatbot will be made available in English and three regional Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meta also runs multiple fact-checking programmes in India and has partnered with 11 independent agencies dedicated to the task and helping users prevent the spread of misinformation on its platforms. On WhatsApp, users already had the option to flag a message to more than 50 IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) member organisations to verify information.