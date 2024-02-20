Women with PCOS must avoid these 4 foods

Polycystic ovary syndrome (or PCOS) is a condition where menstruation can be irregular or sometimes not happen at all. People with PCOS usually have several small cysts in their ovaries because of the abnormal number of androgens (male sex hormones), which are usually present in small amounts in people who menstruate. Some of the common symptoms of PCOS are irregular periods, hirsutism and weight gain. While there is no permanent treatment for PCOS, lifestyle and dietary changes can reduce the risk of other health concerns that follow with this condition.

Here Are 4 Foods To Avoid If You Have PCOS:

1. High Processed Foods: Processed foods, especially those high in trans fats, may result in inflammation and insulin resistance, which are associated with PCOS. Trans fats are commonly found in packaged snacks, fried foods, and market-made foods. Opt for whole foods packed with healthy fats like nuts, dark chocolate, egg yolk, fatty fish, etc.

2. Sugary Foods: Avoid sugary foods in your diet. Sugar makes it harder for your body to control insulin, which ultimately causes inflammation.

3. Red Meat: Red meat contains saturated fats that may spike inflammation and insulin resistance You can instead opt for lean meat options.

4. Alcohol: Regular consumption of alcohol may disrupt your hormone balance and worsen your PCOS symptoms.