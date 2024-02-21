1.67 million voters removed from electoral rolls

Over 1.67 million voters have been removed from Bihar’s electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as reported by the Election Commission of India. Among them, 800,000 voters had relocated, 230,000 were listed in electoral rolls from different places, and 630,000 were deceased. During a press briefing following a three-day visit to the state, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar disclosed that 770,000 voters’ names had been added to the electoral rolls after turning 18. The state recorded a total of 926,000 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19.

Kumar emphasized the significance of young voters in the 2024 general elections, noting the concerted efforts to increase voter turnout in Bihar, which currently ranks second lowest after Jammu and Kashmir. Various initiatives have been undertaken to encourage participation, including campaigns by electoral literacy clubs and measures to enhance women’s participation, such as managing 243 polling booths with female personnel. Additionally, arrangements have been made for senior citizens to cast their votes from their homes, building on a successful trial conducted during the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar. Kumar also ensured impartiality from law enforcement officials, urging them to perform their duties without bias and emphasizing the importance of a fair election process.