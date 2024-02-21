8 killed, several injured as auto-rickshaw hits truck

Patna: In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and several others injured after an auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Bihar. The accident took place near Jhulna village in Lakhisarai district.

The auto-rickshaw was going to Lakhisarai. There were about 14 people in the auto-rickshaw. While eight people died on the spot, six have been admitted to a nearby hospital for the treatment. Condition of some of the injured is said to be critical and they have been referred to Sadar Hospital in Patna.

Police has registered a case and investigation is on. More details awaited.