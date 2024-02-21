Air India Express reduces airfares for travellers: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express reduced airfares for travellers. The airline introduced ‘Xpress Lite fares ‘for passengers who want to travel without check-in baggage.

Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances.

In addition to the standard cabin baggage allowance of 7kgs, passengers travelling on Xpress Lite fares can pre-book an additional 3kg cabin baggage complimentary during booking or subsequently in the ‘Manage’ or ‘Check-in’ sections of the airline website or mobile app.

In case passengers require check-in baggage services later, they can also conveniently opt to pre-book additional ‘check-in baggage’ allowances at significantly discounted rates for 15kg and 20kg excess baggage slabs. Guests can also purchase check-in baggage services at the airline’s counters at the airport.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India owned by Tata Group. The airline operates over 340 flights daily. It connects 31 domestic and 14 international airports. The budget carrier operates 195 flights between India and UAE a week, including 80 to Dubai, 77 to Sharjah, 31 to Abu Dhabi, 5 to Ras Al Khaimah and 2 to Al Ain. Across the Gulf region, it operates 308 flights a week.