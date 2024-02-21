Dell launches Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Leading technology brand, Dell Technologies launched two new Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors in the Indian market. These gaming monitors were unveiled at CES 2024. The new gaming monitors- Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) are now available for purchase on the official website of the company.

Dell claims that the Alienware 32 is the first 4k QD-OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision HDR while the Alienware 27 is the world’s first 360 Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. Dell also claims that both devices have an ‘infinite contrast ratio,’ which means that the pixels emit no light at the darkest black colour.

The Alienware 32 and Alienware 27 cover 99 per cent and 99.3 per cent of DCI-P3 gamut, respectively. Both the monitors are made from up to 85 per cent Post-consumer Recyclable plastic and their stands are made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium.

The Alienware 32 4k QD-OLED features a curved 4k QD-OLED panel with peak luminance of up to 1000nits. It has 240 Hz native refresh rate along with a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time. Other features include Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA Display HDR. It is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and comes with VESA AdapticeSync certification. It is priced at Rs 1,29,999.

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED comes with refresh rate of 260 Hz. It also has a rapid 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 technologies. It is priced at Rs 99,999.