Drop in Class 12 board exam candidates

Amid ongoing ethnic tensions, Manipur witnesses a significant decline in the number of students participating in the Class 12 state board examinations this year, with around 5,000 fewer candidates compared to the previous year, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Last year, over 36,000 students took the Council of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams (COHSEM) across 120 examination centers in the state. However, this year, due to the prevailing law and order situation, the number of candidates and examination centers has decreased, with approximately 31,000 students expected to appear for the exams across 111 centers.

COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh noted that while the examinations were initially slated to be held at 114 centers, three schools, one each in Kakching, Imphal East, and Chakpikarong, have been excluded from the list due to the challenging circumstances in the outlying areas of hills and valley districts. Consequently, affected students have been directed to report to alternate centers. The examination centers are distributed across six valley districts and the hills, with 22,631 students from the Science stream and 8,100 from the Arts stream set to take the tests. Additionally, to maintain integrity during the examinations, 70 flying squads have been deployed to prevent any unfair practices, Singh added.