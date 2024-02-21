Eat these 5 foods daily to improve digestion

Digestion is an important process that our body performs. Poor digestive health leads to several health issues. Eating some foods will help improve digestive health. Here is a list of such foods that you can add to your diet to improve digestion.

Foods for better digestion:

1. Curd: Curd is a prebiotic that can help keep your gut healthy. Probiotics contain healthy bacteria that can help boost digestion and prevent constipation, bloating and diarrhea.

2. Whole grains: Whole grains are loaded with fibre that can keep your digestion smooth. Additionally, some grains also act as prebiotics as well which can improve gut health.

3. Leafy greens: Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of essential nutrients including fibre. The fibre and magnesium content of leafy greens helps ensure a healthy digestive system.

4. Bananas: Bananas are highly nutritious. If you have diarrhea, eat a banana. It can help restore normal bowel movements. Bananas also contain a good amount of fibre.

5. Omega-3s: Omega-3 fatty acids are not just good for your heart but for your digestion too. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation in the gut, improving digestion.