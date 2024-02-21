DH Latest NewsDH NEWSHealth & FitnessLatest NewsNEWSLife Style

Eat these 5 foods daily to improve digestion

Feb 21, 2024, 03:33 pm IST

Digestion is an important process that our body performs. Poor digestive health leads to several health issues. Eating some foods will help improve digestive health. Here is  a list of such foods that you can add to your diet to improve digestion.

Foods for better digestion:

1. Curd: Curd is a prebiotic that can help keep your gut healthy. Probiotics contain healthy bacteria that can help boost digestion and prevent constipation, bloating and diarrhea.

2. Whole grains: Whole grains are loaded with fibre that can keep your digestion smooth. Additionally, some grains also act as prebiotics as well which can improve gut health.

Also Read: These foods will improve dental health 

3. Leafy greens: Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of essential nutrients including fibre. The fibre and magnesium content of leafy greens helps ensure a healthy digestive system.

4. Bananas: Bananas are highly nutritious. If you have diarrhea, eat a banana. It can help restore normal bowel movements. Bananas also contain a good amount of fibre.

5. Omega-3s: Omega-3 fatty acids are not just good for your heart but for your digestion too. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation in the gut, improving digestion.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 21, 2024, 03:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button